As mid-season film starts making its way in front of college coaches, you're going to see some class of 2022 prospects begin to emerge as bonafide Power Five caliber players. Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward defensive end Trey Bixby is among that group. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect is having a really strong sophomore season at the Northeast Ohio powerhouse.

Bixby made some splash plays in a big win over Cincinnati Winton Woods on Saturday afternoon. But the young pass rusher was not satisfied with his performance or that of the St. Ed's defense.

"It was definitely a very competitive game," Bixby said. "Some people might be happy with their results but I'm not too happy. 30 points is a lot of points to give up, so I'm hoping next week we can come back bigger, faster, stronger, and better. Hopefully next week we give up seven or less."

That mentality of never being satisfied and always looking for things to improve has helped propel Bixby to being an impact player as a sophomore for St. Ed's. Continued improvement has been his focus all summer and fall.

"Coming into the season I struggled against the run but every week I've been getting better at that," he explained. "I feel like I set the edge pretty well (on Saturday) and I definitely have to work on some of my pass rush moves and getting off the ball quicker."

Bixby holds one early offer but that is going to change in a big way in the near future. Several Big Ten programs have inquired about him already.

"I have an offer from Cincinnati," he said. "Penn State and Minnesota are two big ones that I know have interest in me. I've heard from my coaches that there are a couple of other ones but they won't name names yet. It was amazing to get that first offer. I've been working really hard and it just felt fantastic to get it."

An interesting dynamic to Bixby's recruitment is that he has lived in four different states during his young life so far and moved to Ohio before his freshman year. That type of movement has left him without many preconceived notions on college programs. He says he doesn't have a rooting interest on Saturday's.

He does, however, have respect for Ohio State's program and has watched the Buckeyes a little bit over the years.

"I definitely watch some Ohio State games, they are a big-time program," he added. "We actually just moved to the state before my freshman year of high school so I didn't follow them growing up."



