Binjimen Victor will be taking his catching talents to the New York Giants after signing an undrafted free agent contract according to Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row.

Victor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., was a four-star recruit who made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2016, catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

His second season saw him compete in nine games while amassing 349 yards on 23 catches for seven touchdowns (second most on the team).

Despite a talented group of wide receivers surrounding him, Victor still saw success in Ohio State's prolific offense in 2018, totaling 354 yards on 21 catches for four touchdowns, averaging the second most yards per receptions (16.9) among receivers.

Looking to make an impact in his senior year, Victor was a major presence for Ohio State's offense, finishing third on the team in receiving yards (573), receptions (35) and receiving touchdowns (six).

Victor was never a particularly flashy receiver for the Buckeyes, struggling at points to haul in catches, though he came through in big moments, like his touchdown in the final minute to tie the game against Maryland in 2018 or his 47-yard touchdown reception against Penn State in 2018 where he weaved through the entire Nittany Lion defense.

He was consistently surrounding by great wide receivers (K.J. Hill, Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Chris Olave) who would take some production away, but he was a consistent presence for the Buckeyes for his four years with the program.

Overall, he competed in 47 games for Ohio State where he caught 83 passes for 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is tied for the 10 most receiving touchdowns in Ohio State history along with Michael Thomas and DeVier Posey.

Victor will join teammate Austin Mack who is reportedly signing with the Giants.