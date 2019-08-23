COLUMBUS, Ohio – Binjimen Victor is looking to put it all together and grow into a consistently great contributor this season.

When Ohio State fans think of Victor, they most likely reminisce the 47-yard touchdown under the lights in Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-4-inch Victor was forced to use his length and strong hands to secure a high throw over the middle. His ability to cover the last 37 yards after the catch capped off a special moment in a pivotal game against then-undefeated Penn State.

This appeared to be a launching off point for Victor. Many expected to see the same kind of playmaking each Saturday going forward, but the play turned out to be just another flash of greatness in a career that has lacked consistency.

Victor would finish the season with 19 receptions for 320 yards.



The stage is set for Victor’s senior season, and he is determined to capitalize on the opportunity.

“Really just having that focus and coming in every day, going hard, pushing my teammates, worrying about zone six, making plays every chance I get,” Victor said on his approach this year.

There is no doubt that Victor possesses a tremendous amount of talent and has the potential to flourish, but stringing good games together is something he needs to do in order to take the next step.

Brian Hartline has noticed an elevated focus and work ethic from Victor, who is looking for it to help his consistency during the season.

“I think he’s stepped up his offseason,” Hartline said. “I think it’s translated into the camp. I think he’s in a position right now where, if you ask him, he just needs to put it together on Saturdays.”

Victor has also made some physical changes to help position himself for a breakout season.

“I think he does a lot of really good things. He’s added weight, still playing fast, catching the ball well. Everything is happening well,” Hartline said.