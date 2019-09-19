COLUMBUS, Ohio – An increased focus and a continued commitment to working hard has allowed Binjimen Victor to jump out to his best start as a Buckeye.

The expectation before the season was that the 6-foot-4-inch Victor would finally put all the pieces together and be a consistent target in the Ohio State offense.

After three games, Victor has put together the best stretch of his career, and as the offense continues to improve, one would only expect that Victor will grow along with it.

Coming into the 2019 season, Victor had only gained 65 or more yards on three occasions, the last being in the blowout loss to Purdue. In his final season, he has accomplished this feat in each of the first three games to accumulate 200 yards.

“Every time something comes to me, I’ve got to make the play,” Victor said on his mindset.

His consistency, which had been his biggest deficiency, has not been a problem early in the season.

Looking at receptions, Victor has brought in four or more catches in five games in his career, two of which have come in 2019 season.

The increase in catches is a byproduct of the increase in separation he is creating on his routes. Victor noted that improved route running was a major focus for him in the offseason, and it is still an aspect of his game that he continues to sharpen each day in practice.

“If you’ve got separation between you and the DB that dictates how open you are or the top of the route,” Victor said on how he measures his improved route running.

Victor mentioned that he feels like he has been able to create more separation this season.

Creating separation means nothing, however, if the team doesn’t have a quarterback that can deliver the ball in a timely and accurate manner, and luckily for Victor, he has a solid gunslinger behind center.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Victor said on Justin Fields. “He can throw. He can run, so he opens up the offense pretty well.”