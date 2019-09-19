Binjimen Victor has been consistent and a leader for the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An increased focus and a continued commitment to working hard has allowed Binjimen Victor to jump out to his best start as a Buckeye.
The expectation before the season was that the 6-foot-4-inch Victor would finally put all the pieces together and be a consistent target in the Ohio State offense.
After three games, Victor has put together the best stretch of his career, and as the offense continues to improve, one would only expect that Victor will grow along with it.
Coming into the 2019 season, Victor had only gained 65 or more yards on three occasions, the last being in the blowout loss to Purdue. In his final season, he has accomplished this feat in each of the first three games to accumulate 200 yards.
“Every time something comes to me, I’ve got to make the play,” Victor said on his mindset.
His consistency, which had been his biggest deficiency, has not been a problem early in the season.
Looking at receptions, Victor has brought in four or more catches in five games in his career, two of which have come in 2019 season.
The increase in catches is a byproduct of the increase in separation he is creating on his routes. Victor noted that improved route running was a major focus for him in the offseason, and it is still an aspect of his game that he continues to sharpen each day in practice.
“If you’ve got separation between you and the DB that dictates how open you are or the top of the route,” Victor said on how he measures his improved route running.
Victor mentioned that he feels like he has been able to create more separation this season.
Creating separation means nothing, however, if the team doesn’t have a quarterback that can deliver the ball in a timely and accurate manner, and luckily for Victor, he has a solid gunslinger behind center.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Victor said on Justin Fields. “He can throw. He can run, so he opens up the offense pretty well.”
Victor mentioned that the relationship between Fields and the wideouts is sound.
“All our receivers have been working with Justin since summer, since he got here actually, so it’s no surprise that we’re connecting and making those plays when we need to,” Victor said.
For Victor, this is his last chance to don the scarlet and gray, and the senior has taken a leadership role in his swan-song season.
Victor was able to learn from a group of wide receivers that led the team every day. When the clock hit zero in the Rose Bowl, however, the era of Johnnie Dixon, Paris Campbell and Terry McLaurin was over, and the time for Victor and the other seniors to lead had come.
“I had no choice,” Victor said on stepping into the leadership role. “I’m a senior, and I’ve got to step up just like they did last year. They left that legacy.”
Victor has embraced the leadership role, and the senior appears to be comfortable in taking on the responsibility alongside fellow wideouts K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and C.J. Saunders.
Knowing what it takes to be a leader, Victor, who has improved his ability to lead by both example and talking, seems to be a great resource for the young players.
“Whenever a young guy is down, or whatever, you just have to talk to them and motivate them to keep going,” Victor said.
Despite the solid start, Victor remains hungry. The wideout is looking to put together a full season, and he feels that there is room for improvement.
As Victor continues to work, he knows that his efforts in practice need to translate to gameday.
“All that hard work and all that stuff I put in during the week, it has to show up on Saturdays,” Victor said.