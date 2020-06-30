BuckeyeGrove - Billy Price makes Big Ten All-Decade team

Former Ohio State center Billy Price joined current Buckeye guard Wyatt Davis on the All-Decade team Tuesday, rounding out a list that included Indiana's Dan Feeney , Michigan's Taylor Lewan and Iowa's Brandon Scherff .

No Buckeye running backs or linebackers got a spot on the Big Ten All-Decade first team on Monday, but two Ohio State offensive lineman have now made the cut.

🚨 Back-to-back @OhioStateFB Buckeyes on the #BTNAllDecade Offensive Line 🚨 @CoachUrbanMeyer calls @b_price53 "one of the toughest guys he's ever been around", and now the @Bengals OL can add an All-Decade designation to his resume. More: https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/i0RuttcOvJ

Price played for the Buckeyes from 2014-17, and was named a third-team All-Big Ten performer in 2015 before making the conference's first team the next two years.

Price was a second-team All-American in 2016, but his final year in scarlet and gray was his best. In 2017, the Ohio native won the Rimington Trophy and was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year during a first-team All-American campaign.

The Cincinnati Bengals kept Price in Ohio when they selected Price with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Big Ten will continue to roll out its All-Decade selections this week, with tight ends and defensive backs to come on Wednesday.