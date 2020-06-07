The Big Ten closed out the 2019 season with six teams in the final AP Poll's top 20 teams; the most of any conference in college football. The conference's bowl eligible teams may have gone 4-5 in their final postseason matchups against out-of-league opponents, but that's beside the point. Another slate of conference clashes is steadfastly approaching (barring COVID-19 setbacks), which means the Big Ten will once again play host to some of the nation's most –– and least –– consequential games of the new season. If you don't have time to catch every Big Ten game in 2020, we've made it simple for you. Here are the games you have to see, the ones you don't, and a couple more you might be sleeping on.

Can't miss games

Sept. 26: Wisconsin at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines face an early test against Wisconsin in the fourth week of the season. (AP Images)

College football fans don’t have to wait long for the first slugfest between top tier Big Ten heavyweights this year. The Badgers and Wolverines square off in the first month of the season, and both will likely be ranked in the top 15 when they clash at the Big House. The two teams have split their last four annual meetings dating back to 2016, but this past year’s game was an early statement win for Wisconsin, which pitched a 35-0 shutout until late in the third quarter. It comes as no surprise that first-team All-American running back Jonathan Taylor’s 203 yards and two touchdowns were critical to the Badgers’ success in that game, but Wisconsin won’t have him or leading receiver Quintez Cephus back in 2020. The Badgers’ patented downhill rush attack may require a by-committee approach this season, but I wouldn’t doubt the ground success of a program that boasts five of the top 50 rushers in college football history. Michigan should be strong on the ground with returning running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, but it will be the Wolverines’ first year without Shea Patterson under center since 2017. This one will not only have huge conference implications, but serve as an early indicator of who the Buckeyes’ toughest Big Ten foe will be in 2020.

Oct. 24: Ohio State at Penn State

Penn State returns All-American linebacker Micah Parsons on defense in 2020. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

It’s the rivalry that’s been more hotly contested than THE rivalry in recent years. The past four matchups between Ohio State and Penn State have been decided by a total of 16 points; a margin the Wolverines haven’t sniffed in their past two losses to the Buckeyes. Ohio State bucked the trend of razor-close results against the Nittany Lions with an 11-point win in 2019, but this year Justin Fields will have to play the team he was once committed to play for in its own backyard for the first time. All-American linebacker Micah Parsons returns for a Penn State defense that will likely need to improve upon its No. 34 ranking in yards allowed if the Nittany Lions expect to get over the hump in the Big Ten this year. But the Nittany Lions finished No. 9 in the AP Poll this past year and could begin the new season in the top 10 once again, meaning James Franklin and Penn State could very well be the toughest conference opponent on the Buckeyes’ regular season schedule.

Nov. 28: Michigan at Ohio State

Will Michigan break Ohio State's eight-game winning streak in The Game this season? (USA Today SI)

Every year could be the year Michigan snaps its ongoing eight-year drought in The Game, but this season Ohio State has a chance to tie the longest win streak either program has had over the other in the 100-plus-year rivalry. The games have been getting more lopsided in recent years, with the Buckeyes putting 29 and 23-point blowouts on the board in consecutive seasons, but that won’t do much to quell the built-in bluster surrounding one of sport’s great contentions. Before Jim Harbaugh can capture his first win in the rivalry though, he’ll have to name a new quarterback to replace the second 3,000-yard passing season from a Michigan quarterback in 15 years. The favorite to replace Patterson is redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, a former top 10 pro-style quarterback recruit who would be the first since Denard Robinson to defeat the Wolverines’ archrival. Although Michigan hasn’t been lower than No. 11 in the country in total defense in the latter half of 2010s, it has put up little resistance to Ryan Day’s offense in recent years. That will have to change if the Wolverines hope to see a different outcome in The Game.

Two games not to sleep on

Oct. 10: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Minnesota coach PJ Fleck led the Golden Gophers to their most wins since 1904 in 2019. (USA Today Sports)

Minnesota didn’t just have an up year in 2019. Led by third-year head coach PJ Fleck, the Golden Gophers’ 11 wins were their most since 1904; 48 years before the Western conference became the Big Ten. Fleck and company kept the boat rowing straight into a win-and-your-in Big Ten title game eliminator with Wisconsin last November, when they had climbed up to the No. 8 spot in the college football playoff rankings. The Badgers proved they were still the power to beat in the Big Ten West division with a 21-point win, but this year’s matchup will allow the Golden Gophers to prove that their success in 2019 was no fluke, and that they are a real threat of the future in the division. Redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Morgan returns after a second-team All-Big Ten season in which he threw 30 touchdowns and just seven picks. He’ll be throwing the ball to junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 scores during a season in which he was the second option to Tyler Johnson.

Oct. 10: Iowa at Ohio State

This will be the teams’ first meeting since their infamous 2017 matchup in which No. 3 Ohio State took a 31-point drubbing to unranked Iowa on the road. The upset was the Buckeyes' lone loss of the season, but it was such a dark mark on their resume that even winning the Big Ten championship couldn’t get them a spot in the college football playoff. When Ohio State hosts the Hawkeyes in October, it will be a chance to right a wrong that perturbs Buckeye fans to this day, and prove for the second-straight year that no Big Ten trap game can keep them from the ultimate goal. But Iowa will be a better team than it was in 2017. The Hawkeyes finished 2019 with four-straight wins, including victories over then-No. 7 Minnesota and No. 22 USC, to end the year No. 15 in the AP Poll. The Hawkeyes will have a new starter at quarterback with the departure of Nate Stanley, but whoever is under center will reap the benefits of two-time All-Big Ten selection Alaric Johnson’s protection at left tackle. The redshirt senior returns with 34 starts under his belt.

Don't bother with these

Sept. 26: Rutgers at Ohio State

Former Ohio State assistant coach Greg Schiano returns to Rutgers as head coach in 2020. (ScarletKnights.com)

Ah, the annual battle between the best and worst the Big Ten has to offer. Last year’s edition, a 56-21 win for Ohio State, felt like a bye week for the Buckeyes, who had Penn State and Michigan in the two subsequent weeks. The result was inevitable, and the on-field product was close to unwatchable in a generally sloppy affair. Some slight intrigue may come in former Ohio State assistant coach Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers this season, not to mention former Buckeye safety Brendon White will be suiting up with the Scarlet Knights. But those are hardly storylines that will have spectators running to their calendars to circle this one.

Oct. 31: Rutgers at Maryland