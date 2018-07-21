Big X survives despite depleted roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is in full swing at Capital University and Saturday morning saw a thriller between the Big X team, made up largely of Big Ten alumni, taking on the Chattanooga Trenches.
Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams were supposed to take part for the Big X team but were not dressed with Tate nursing a broken finger and Williams not in the building. Former Michigan player Duncan Robinson was also not playing after signing a two-way NBA deal.
That did not deter Andrew Dakich and his teammates as Chattanooga pulled out to a one-time 16-point lead and 11-point halftime lead with only six players dressed on their side.
It all came down to Jamel Morris, who grew up in Gahanna (Ohio) before heading off to Glenville State and then Fairmont State, with the game knotted up at 79-all and the "Elam Ending" stating that the first one to 80 would win the game.
DAGGER!!! 🗡️🗡️🗡️@Jamel_morris24 with the KISS off the glass to complete the @TheBIGX_TBT comeback and pick up the win! #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/Paf7ozIAxD— TBT (@thetournament) July 21, 2018
Morris would drive to the rim and hit the bank shot high off the glass to give the Big X team an 81-79 win and advance to Sunday action against the Primetime Players in TBT action.
Morris had a game-high 32 points. Former Michigan player Stuart Douglas had 25 points. Dakich had three points on a 1-2 shooting day but had a team-high seven assists. Quincy Scates would lead the way for Chattanooga with 28 points.
The "Elam Ending" states that at the first dead ball stoppage inside of four minutes in the fourth quarter, seven points is added to the score of the leading team and that is the point total that a team needs to reach to win the game. The rule is in place to try and avoid fouling at the end of the game and to create a more exciting ending.
Mission accomplished so far, not only in the Big X game but also in the previous game between Primetime Players and Always a Brave as the underdog Primetime Players upset a team made up of TBT veteran players from Bradley University 68-64 to advance to Sunday action.
Scarlet and Gray will play later on Saturday around 4pm (ET) and the hope of Ohio State fans is that the two teams will meet in later action if both survive and advance. Unfortunately for Ohio State fans, that game would not take place in central Ohio as it would be part of the second weekend of action and would be played in Atlanta.