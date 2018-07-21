COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is in full swing at Capital University and Saturday morning saw a thriller between the Big X team, made up largely of Big Ten alumni, taking on the Chattanooga Trenches.

Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams were supposed to take part for the Big X team but were not dressed with Tate nursing a broken finger and Williams not in the building. Former Michigan player Duncan Robinson was also not playing after signing a two-way NBA deal.

That did not deter Andrew Dakich and his teammates as Chattanooga pulled out to a one-time 16-point lead and 11-point halftime lead with only six players dressed on their side.

It all came down to Jamel Morris, who grew up in Gahanna (Ohio) before heading off to Glenville State and then Fairmont State, with the game knotted up at 79-all and the "Elam Ending" stating that the first one to 80 would win the game.