With 22 commitments in their 2020 class already, Ohio State is nearly full for the cycle, with room for just a handful of prospects remaining.

The Buckeyes will absolutely be looking for two running backs, one or two defensive lineman, a defensive back, and likely a second quarterback, at minimum, to add to the group they currently have.

While the staff will be searching coast to coast for the best players to fill those voids in the class, they are starting with a group of names that they’ve been chasing for a while now. One of those top targets will be on campus this weekend, which is great news for the Scarlet and Gray.