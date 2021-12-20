Big Ten Spotlight: Reviewing the conference's 2021 season

The college football regular season and conference championships are in the books. What happened that we expected? Didn’t expect? Here’s a wrap up starting with the Big Ten.

EXPECTED

Ohio State's offense was lethal — Once C.J. Stroud hit his stride, the Buckeyes' offense, especially the passing attack, was nearly unstoppable. Ohio State led the country in total offense and scoring with 551.4 yards and 45.5 points per game. Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race and was, as I predicted, the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. Iowa and Wisconsin had great defenses — While both of these Big Ten West contenders struggled offensively, they stayed in the race because of outstanding defenses. The fact that Iowa made the conference title game despite a bottom-10 offense in the country is a testament to that. If you think about it, that’s kind of ridiculous. Nebraska struggled — We expected the Huskers to have a losing season and they were close in every game, but the bottom line is a 3-9 season. That's pretty awful with two cupcakes on the schedule.

*****

UNEXPECTED

Kenneth Walker III (USA Today Sports Images)

Indiana falls off - way off — I predicted some regression from the Hoosiers this season, but I couldn't have foreseen a 2-10 finish at the bottom of the East Division. They struggled with injuries, brought back Michael Penix Jr. too quickly and couldn't stop a nosebleed. Michigan gets over the Ohio State hump — Jim Harbaugh finally got the monkey off his back and beat the Buckeyes to win the East, and eventually the Big Ten title. A lot of credit needs to go to Josh Gattis and the Wolverines' revamped offense led by the rushing attack of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Michigan State is reborn — I had the Spartans falling short of a bowl game yet they were very much in the playoff mix late in the season thanks to the great job by Mel Tucker and his staff and a slew of immediate impact transfers.

*****

AWARDS

Aidan Hutchinson (USA Today Sports Images)