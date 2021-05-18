Big Ten schools hold Sydir Mitchell’s interest early
SAYREVILLE, N.J. – The end of the dead period means college football prospects can take regular visits again starting June 1. For most class of 2023 prospects these will be the first visits that ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news