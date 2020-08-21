BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten parents show unity in protest

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Most accustomed to being opponents in the fall, Big Ten parents rose together for a common cause on Friday: a football season for their sons.

Following last week’s decision to postpone fall sports in the conference, parents from multiple schools across the conference organized an allied protest against the Big Ten’s decision.

Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State senior defensive back Shaun Wade, said earlier this week that “70 to 100” parents reached out to him about the protest. The turnout on Friday was smaller, but the voices of Big Ten parents were loud and clear, led by Wade.

“It’s awesome to have everybody right here. It’s great for everybody to be here,” Wade said on Friday in front of his fellow parents. “The thing about it is when you’re a parent, you’re a parent. When you’re a true dad, a true mom, you have some of the same feelings. And it’s just awesome to see them out here supporting.”

It was not just Wade who made his presence felt on Friday. Parents from Ohio State and Iowa also gathered in large numbers, demanding answers from the Big Ten and its commissioner, Kevin Warren.

On Wednesday evening, Warren doubled down on the postponement of football in a written statement, saying a vote on the status of the season was “overwhelmingly” in favor of postponement.

“There’s no way you can tell us that the Big Ten can’t get it together, that the ACC can get it together, that the SEC can get it together. The Big Ten can do the same,” Andrea Tate, mother of Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks, said. “And we can do it like clockwork. We can do it immediately. We have it to do. We are the Big Ten. As we stand and fight, we need the Big Ten Conference to stand and fight at any given time.”