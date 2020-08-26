BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten parent group pens open letter to Kevin Warren, lists demands

"We are extremely disappointed in your August 19, 2020 correspondence in response to widespread requests for an explanation," the letter reads in part. "Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that conference parent group released an open letter to Big Ten conference commissioner Kevin Warren entitled #B1GparentsUnited that expressed concern with the "lack of transparency and communication from the Big Ten."

Parents of student-athletes in the Big Ten continue to prove they will not be silenced by the conference's decision not to revisit the fall sports season postponement.

Warren released an open letter to the Big Ten community last week that sought to clarify the reasoning for postponing the season, but several parents at a gathering outside the Big Ten headquarters in Chicago last Friday said they still had questions and general confusion about the decision.

The letter from the parent group also listed several demands and concerns, including transparency of process, parent organization forum and a "return to competition task force plan of action."

"We demand all documents, video recordings, communications, minutes of meetings related to the decision to cancel the fall sports season," the letter says.

The parent group asked for a "structured discussion" in which Warren could directly address questions and concerns from parents, and sought clarification regarding the criteria used to determine how soon players can return to competition moving forward.

"It is extremely frustrating that the Big Ten has failed to properly communicate in a transparent manner," the letter reads. "Our intention, at this point, is to provide a pathway forward to a successful 2020 Big Ten football season."

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, spearheaded the movement for a protest among Big Ten parents outside the Big Ten headquarters last week, and has planned another peaceful protest outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus this Saturday.

While the goal to reinstate a fall football season in the Big Ten may end up proving futile, it's clear that there is no end in sight when it comes to the efforts of conference parents to seek answers from administrators.