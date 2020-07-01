BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten names Malik Hooker to All-Decade team

Big Ten names Malik Hooker to All-Decade team
One year as a starter was all Malik Hooker needed to be named first-team All-Decade by the Big Ten.
The former Buckeye safety was a first-team All-Big Ten performer and consensus All-American in 2016, and finished the season with seven interceptions –– two of which coming in the first game of the year.
That interception total is tied for No. 5 in Ohio State history for a single season. Other than Hooker, the rest of the Buckeyes with seven or more picks in a season reached the mark in 1990 or earlier.
Hooker, from New Castle, Pennsylvania, was selected No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft.
Hooker joins a list of All-Decade defensive backs that includes Iowa's Desmond King, Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. and Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard.
The All-Decade list will continue to be unveiled throughout the week, with wide receivers and defensive lineman set to be announced tomorrow.
What was settled today: TE and DBs.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 1, 2020
What's coming tomorrow: WRs and DL.
More #BTNAllDecade ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/l4Hs9RMotg