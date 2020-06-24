BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten names Evan Turner first-team All-Decade

Evan Turner became the latest Buckeye to earn a spot on the Big Ten's All-Decade team Wednesday, as the former National Player of the Year was named to the first team.

Turner played three seasons at guard/forward for Ohio State from 2007-10, and led the Big Ten in scoring in his sophomore and junior year while claiming the conference's Player of the Year award in both seasons.

In 2009-10, Turner swept the nation's player of the year awards after putting up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and six assists per game, becoming the first player ever to finish in the top two in the Big Ten in each category.

Turner's Buckeyes won the Big Ten Tournament in 2009-10 after he nailed a game-winning three-point buzzer beater against Michigan in the first round in what was likely his most iconic moment at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes went on to get upset in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament by Tennessee in a 76-73 loss, but Turner had already turned in an all-time great career for Ohio State.

Turner was selected No. 2 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and has gone on to play 10 years in the league, most recently with the Atlanta Hawks this season.

Turner is the fourth Buckeye to find a place on an All-Decade team, as former guards Aaron Craft and D'Angelo Russell were named to the third team Monday, and Jared Sullinger was awarded a second-team placement Tuesday.

Joining Turner on the All-Decade first team are former Michigan guard Trey Burke, former Michigan State forward Draymond Green and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky, with one more announcement remaining.

