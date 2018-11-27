The regular season is over in the Big Ten and this week is the time that the conference honors is best players with the naming of the postseason all-league teams. On Tuesday was the defense while the offense will be reserved for offense.

Only one Ohio State player made it to the first team with defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones being named by the coaches for his work with the Buckeyes in 2018. Jones has 36 tackles to date along with 12 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also has recovered three fumbles and five quarterback hurries. Jones was named to the second team by the media.

Chase Young was named second team by the coaches and the third team by the media. He has had an up-and-down year but still has 29 tackles including 11.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also has nine quarterback hurries and five pass breakups. His best game was against Penn State where he had three sacks and two tackles for loss against the Nittany Lions in State College (Pa.).

Jordan Fuller was also named to the second team by the media. Fuller is second on the team with 63 tackles and has one interception for the Buckeyes this season and has been the most consistent player for the Buckeyes through the 11 games he has played this season for the Buckeyes.

Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland were all named honorable mention by the coaches. Nick Bosa also picked up honorable mention for the media.