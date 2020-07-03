BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten names Braxton Miller its All-Decade all-purpose player on offense

Braxton Miller's accomplishments at Ohio State this past decade didn't go unrecognized by the Big Ten, as the conference named him the All-Decade offenses's all-purpose player Friday.

Miller started the majority of his true freshman season at quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2011, but he reached new heights as the centerpiece of Urban Meyer's offense the next two seasons.

The Buckeyes went 12-0 in 2012 as Miller accounted for 28 touchdowns and 3,310 yards, including 1,271 on the ground. Miller was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and defended that title the following season, as he ran for 1,000 yards once again and tallied 36 total touchdowns in 2013.

Miller finished in the top 10 in Heisman voting in both '12 and '13, and may have gotten even closer to capturing the award if not for a shoulder injury that cost him all of 2014.

On the tails of Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett's success at quarterback for the national championship-winning Buckeyes, Miller switched to wide receiver upon returning from surgery for the 2015 season.

Miller showed off his top-flight athleticism and versatility in the very first game of the season, catching one touchdown and rushing for another, spinning several Virginia Tech defenders out of their cleats along the way for an all-time great Buckeye highlight on the second score.

Miller was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, but he remains one of the most effective and versatile offensive weapons in the history of Ohio State football.