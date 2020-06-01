Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter about George Floyd Monday and announced the creation of the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

Warren said he and his wife, Greta, will donate $100,000 the Warren Family Foundation to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

"As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement," the letter reads. "We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement."

Floyd was killed by a member of law enforcement in Minneapolis this past Monday, and protests have subsequently spread across the country as a result. Warren also mentioned the names of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile and Emmett Till in his letter.

"George Floyd’s death cannot be in vain," Warren said.

Warren said his kids were raised in Minnesota, as he spent more than 15 years in the area during his tenure working with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

"Our children and future generations deserve better," Warren said. "We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country."