Big Ten coaches, players commend Stroud’s ‘outstanding’ Year 1 as starter

The 2021 football season brought a new wave of starting quarterbacks into the Big Ten — including a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ohio State’s then-redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud earned the Buckeyes’ starting position following preseason camp in August 2021, and just about 400 miles east, redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa began to gear up for his first full season as starting quarterback at Maryland.

With the return of nonconference play and packed stadiums, Tagovailoa said a number of factors come into play and make a quarterback’s first season as starter difficult, but he thought Stroud’s Heisman-caliber season stood out.

“What he did, you know, especially filling in the shoes of Justin Fields, that's really hard. He handled everything perfectly,” Tagovailoa said.

Stroud’s season didn’t exactly go perfect, however.

The 6-foot-3 gunslinger recorded a season-worst 59.1% completion Week 1 at Minnesota, then nearly broke the single-game passing record — which he did to cap the season in the Rose Bowl — by throwing for 484 yards across 35 completions despite falling short to then-No. 12 Oregon 35-28.

Stroud then dealt with a shoulder injury, which he originally hurt and separated his A/C joint in the season-opener against the Gophers according to the Big Ten Network, and rested Week 4 against Akron, allowing then-true freshman Kyle McCord to make the first start of his career.