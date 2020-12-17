BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten Championship game represents payoff for Buckeyes sacrifices

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It's been a year of sacrifice for college football and the Big Ten Conference, and the Buckeyes have five wins through mid-December to show for it. They'll have the chance to add some hardware on Saturday. "They’ve had to overcome, they can handle adversity, they can handle disappointment and they just keep moving forward," head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday. "I think it’s given them great perspective." Day noted there's a serious tone about the team as the week has gone on, present in older players more so and that younger Buckeyes are navigating their first ways through a week of preparation for a championship game. The Buckeyes' ability to tackle difficulty has been challenged in 2020, but to Day, it's made their maturity the most special reason behind the success of the fourth-ranked team.

"I want to make sure we have something to show for all the sacrifice that’s gone on over the last few months because it’s been amazing to me.” — Ryan Day

The Buckeyes have adapted to changing expectations this last half of the year, from a full season to conference-only to an eight-game schedule. Each week has been a stepping stone that Ohio State has crossed on its way to its fourth-consecutive Big Ten Championship game. The senior class of Buckeyes have earned a considerable amount of success in their time in Columbus, but none of which from this season has come like others, according to Baron Browning. “I feel like it hasn’t been what nobody expected," Browning said. "A little weird as far as expecting to play and then having games canceled. I feel like this year helped me appreciate every game. This game Saturday is not promised, just cherish it while I can.” Browning will compete in his second conference championship game on Saturday after recording two tackles against No. 10 Wisconsin a year ago. The fourth-year senior linebacker said he feels there's a lot at stake in the upcoming title game against No. 14 Northwestern, and that each Saturday players have to prove themselves. “I feel like that’s the mindset of all the other seniors, just cherish each other," Browning said. "Lean on one another and try to make the most of our last few moments as a Buckeye.”