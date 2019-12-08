INDIANAPOLIS - Unlike in any other game this season, Ohio State's offense was entirely ineffective in the first half against Wisconsin. They couldn't buy a yard through the air unless it came on some dramatic one-handed catch, and it generally seemed like a struggle to make any positive gains. After some fiery halftime speeches and adjustments, everything came out looking a lot smoother in the second half, and Ohio State was able to rip off 27 unanswered points to take home the Big Ten Championship. With various struggles and successes experienced by the offense against Wisconsin, how did they grade out? Find out in this week's report card for the offense.

Quarterback

Justin Fields was named the Grange-Griffin B1G Championship MVP. (Scott Stuart)

It was a rougher day than most for Justin Fields against Wisconsin the second time around. The sophomore started just 3-of-8 passing and had pretty much no time in the pocket. It seemed clear early on that his lack of mobility, demonstrated by his rushing total of just one yard from the game, combined with the lack of protection was causing him to see ghosts and air some throws. The receivers were catching anything that came close to them Saturday, so for once it was Fields that was unable to connect with them. Not to mention, on Ohio State's one positive drive early in the game that was extended by Drue Chrisman's fourth-down conversion to Luke Farrell, Fields fumbled the ball away near the goal line and left the Buckeyes with no points after a gutsy call by Ryan Day. Fields was eventually able to settle down in the second half after htting Chris Olave for a 50-yard reception and then Jeremy Ruckert for a 16-yard touchdown pass. These weren't particularly accurate passes, but the offense was moving nonetheless, and Fields seemed to be much more comfortable after this drive. Overall, he finished the game 19-of-31 passing for 299 yards, three touchdowns and the Grange-Griffin trophy for being MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game. He took five sacks, some of which were certainly do to holding onto the ball too long, so it wasn't all on the offensive line. This wasn't Fields sharpest day, but that's why he has a team to rely on during these times. Grade: C+

Running Back

J.K. Dobbins proved that he's the best running back in the B1G on Saturday. (Scott Stuart)

While Fields struggling to get moving on offense, J.K. Dobbins had no issues getting revved up to play Wisconsin again. After being snubbed for B1G Running Back of the Year earlier this week, it was understandable that Dobbins may have had a gear to grind on Saturday, and he did just that. The junior finished with 172 yards on 33 carries, good for 5.2 yards per carry. For the second time this season, he outplayed Jonathan Taylor (157 yards, 20 carries) and dominated an elite rushing defense. Dobbins took 33 of the team's 46 carries, 12 others being taken by Fields, so Dobbins earned very few snaps off against the Badgers. Dobbins' long on the day was only 24 yards, so it was a methodical, tearing apart of Wisconsin's rushing defense that helped him take over. After some heavy usage the last few weeks, Dobbins will have some time off before Ohio State plays in their playoff game, but based on the way he's running as of late, the Buckeyes may not want to let him cool off. Grade: A

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Jeremy Ruckert hauls in a one-handed catch. (Scott Stuart)

Whether it be Ruckert, Olave, Austin Mack or Binjimen Victor, every receiver for Ohio State seemed to have a dramatic catch against Wisconsin to help the Buckeyes stay in the game. Not to mention Farrell's all-important catch on the risky fourth-down call. K.J. Hill also passed David Boston for the most career receptions in Ohio State history, finishing the game with seven catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Olave, as consistent as ever, finished his evening with five catches 94 yards, though he was kept out of the end zone for only the fourth time this season. It would take some film study to go back and see how the routes were developing for Ohio State's receivers, but in general it seemed like a mistake free game for the pass catchers. Not only was it mistake free, but it was highlight-filled with all of the one-handed grabs going around. Even when the offense was struggling, the receivers never stopped fighting for extra yards, and players after the game said that C.J. Saunders gave an emotional half time speech that helped lift Ohio State in the second half. If the A+ isn't for how they performed on the field, it's at least for leadership. Grade: A+

Offensive Line

The offensive line had a rough outing. (Scott Stuart)