BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten basketball 2020-21 preview, power rankings

Somehow, some way, basketball has nearly arrived. After becoming one of the earliest casualties of the ongoing pandemic when the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, college basketball is set to begin on Nov. 25.

The Big Ten was projected to receive as many as ten bids to the dance before it was shut down. The conference has consistently been at or near the top of the country in terms of its quality of teams from top to bottom. This season should be no different. There is no clear-cut favorite to win the conference in 2020-21 and the middle of the group features a massive pack of tournament-bound teams. Below is our BuckeyeGrove staff preview of the Big Ten-- complete with key players and our projected order of finish for all 14 teams. Less than one week until the season is underway.



1. Iowa

This Iowa offense has the potential to be one of the best in Big Ten history.

Behind Luka Garza, the top returning player in the country, the Hawkeyes boasted a top-five offense nationally last season. With the return of point guard Jordan Bohannon and another All-Big Ten piece on the perimeter in Joe Wieskamp, the three-point shooting and playmaking of this team should be potent.

Fran McCaffrey brings back the majority of what made his group lethal last season and with one of the best talents in the country and a system that gives players the freedom to fire away from anywhere, Iowa should be one of the most exciting teams in college basketball.

2. Illinois

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmo provide an electrifying one-two punch for Illinois. (USATSI)

This is the group with the most NBA talent in the conference.

Sophomore big man Kofi Cockburn, junior guard Ayo Dosunmo, and senior point guard Trent Frazier all return for Illinois, which is coming off of a 21-win season. Expectations are high in Champaign-- Brad Underwood continues to bring in top-tier recruits and returns the vast majority of his production from last season.

The major question here is how high the ceiling of this already-proven roster is. If Cockburn and Dosunmo can take another step forward and freshman guard Adam Miller contributes immediately, Illinois has the depth and overall talent to match any team in the conference.

3. Wisconsin

The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten crown last season and return nearly every positive contributor from that team.

Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers form a deadly inside-outside combination at the forward spots and point guard D’Mitrik Trice is back for his redshirt senior season. Wisconsin is about as steady a program as there is in the country, and it’s hard to find a roster with more overall balance or experience.

Greg Gard’s team will defend, share the ball, and hit outside shots at a high rate. As a bonus, the incoming crop of freshmen is one of the best in program history. Big things are expected in Madison this season.

4. Michigan State

Can sophomore Rocket Watts replace some of the production Michigan State lost with Cassius Winston? (AP)

It’s all about having trust in Tom Izzo to rebound after losing his best two players from a team with legitimate national title hopes.

One of Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, and Rocket Watts will have to become the go-to guy in the backcourt, and Marquette transfer forward Joey Hauser brings some much-needed versatile scoring to the Spartans.

Michigan State is still a deep team with plenty of experience; Izzo will find ways to maximize the roster as the season advances.

The talent is never lacking in East Lansing. It all comes down to finding the next leader beyond Cassius Winston and avoiding the injuries that have plagued this group in the past.

5. Ohio State

Ohio State is the team with the most question marks in the top half of the Big Ten.

The performance of Cal transfer wing Justice Sueing and the health of Harvard graduate forward Seth Towns both play a crucial role in how high the ceiling is for the Buckeyes.

Chris Holtmann’s team will defend and maximize opportunities on offense, but there is no clear, go-to weapon (like Kaleb Wesson in years past) entering the season.

Duane Washington Jr. will provide outside scoring and playmaking and forward Kyle Young is a plug-and-play energizer on both sides of the court, but this is an undersized side that loses its best all-around player. Being able to score efficiently against a league packed with athletic defenses is the largest concern.

6. Rutgers

Ron Harper Jr. brings interior toughness and scoring to Rutgers. (AP)

Steve Pikiell is building something in New Jersey.

Two massively important pieces return for the Scarlet Knights: senior leader and point guard Geo Baker and junior force Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers won 20 games last season for the first time in over 15 years and like most teams at the top of the Big Ten, it returns a large portion of its playmaking.

Not having the home court advantage of the RAC will hurt, but Pikiell’s team will defend and find ways to create opportunities on offense.

The Scarlet Knights are forging a real identity within the Big Ten-- this season presents the chance to make one big leap into the NCAA Tournament after coming so close last season.

7. Michigan

Much has been made about Juwan Howard’s recent recruiting success, but the Wolverines do have to play basketball this year as well.

Howard looked shaky running a college offense in year one, but with forward Isaiah Livers and big guard Franz Wagner back and improving, this team still has loads of talent and may trot out the biggest, longest lineup in the conference this season.

It’s hard to replace the duo of lead guard Xavier Simpson and center Jon Teske, but if Wagner can transform into a go-to scorer and Columbia transfer guard Mike Smith provides a burst off the bench, Michigan won’t be far off where it was last year-- and even bigger things are coming in Ann Arbor.

8. Purdue

Trevion Williams is one of many post threats in the Big Ten this season. (AP)

This season may provide a telling test case of addition by subtraction for Matt Painter’s team. Purdue loses two key starters in point guard Nojel Eastern and center Matt Haarms but might still have more upside than in years past.

An injury to starting point guard Eric Hunter Jr. will hurt mightily as the season begins, but the rest of this starting lineup is experienced and versatile.

Big man Trevion Williams could make a junior jump if he is able to play more consistent minutes and become a go-to option in the post. The biggest issue for the Boilermakers will be extreme youth on the bench-- there is very little proven experience behind the starters.

9. Indiana

As is normally the case at Indiana, this roster has as much talent as nearly every team in the Big Ten.

It’s now or never for Archie Miller to put that talent to use.

Versatile forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is an All-American contender on the interior, Joey Brunk and Race Thompson provide intriguing looks next to Jackson-Davis, and there is plenty of depth on the perimeter.

Miller also brings in five-star, in-state freshman Khristian Lander. Expectations are as high as they’ve been for the Hoosiers under Miller, especially if Jackson-Davis can take another leap forward. It’s a pivotal season in Bloomington.

10. Maryland

Aaron Wiggins is one of multiple long, athletic wings on this Maryland roster. (AP)

No team in the Big Ten lost more irreplaceable talent than Maryland.

Point guard Anthony Cowan was the heart and soul of this team and center Jalen Smith was one of the most talented players in the conference. Both are gone.

The Terrapins still retain plenty of versatile wings in Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, and Aaron Wiggins, but creating the production of its dynamic duo from a year ago will be difficult, if not impossible.

There is always talent flowing through College Park, but Mark Turgeon needs to find a way to fill the large holes his roster currently has.

If Maryland comes up with a capable point guard and leader to take over for Cowan, it could finish much higher than where it is currently projected.



11. Minnesota

There are so many unknowns for Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers lose All-Big Ten center Daniel Oturu and bring in three proven transfers: Both Gach of Utah, Brandon Johnson of Western Michigan, and Liam Robbins of Drake. All three produced statistically at their previous schools; it remains to be seen how impactful they can be in the physical grind of Big Ten play.

Point guard Marcus Carr is one of very few sure things on the roster. Carr put up stellar numbers last season and should keep Minnesota in most games.

The biggest question mark may be head coach Richard Pitino, who has been unable to keep this team anywhere near the top of the league despite masses of talent each season.



12. Penn State

After losing Lamar Stevens, Myles Dread and Penn State are looking up at the rest of the conference. (AP)

Penn State lost its best player (Lamar Stevens) and its head coach after a season in which it almost certainly would have made the NCAA Tournament. Things are in disarray in Happy Valley.

Myreon Jones is the only returning player who averaged over 10 points per game. He’s joined on the perimeter by junior Myles Dread and promising sophomore forward Seth Lundy.

This team doesn’t appear to have a go-to playmaker or a strong presence inside, and without an experienced head coach, the Nittany Lions are headed right back to the bottom of the Big Ten.

13. Northwestern

Has the magic of Chris Collins’ single NCAA Tournament trip worn off yet?

Northwestern will be near the bottom of the barrel once more in 2020, though there is plenty of promising youth on this team in Boo Buie, Miller Kopp, and Pete Nance.

There is only one senior who will contribute to this team, and if Collins keeps pulling in high-level recruits, there’s reason for hope in Evanston.

However, until the head man can keep the Wildcats competitive within the Big Ten, his team will struggle to escape the teens of these preseason rankings.



14. Nebraska

Thorir Thorbjarnarson plays for Nebraska. Say that name ten times. (AP)

We've reached the dregs.

Fred Hoiberg is slowly finding his way back. After a season in which it appeared Nebraska had close to zero Big Ten talent, the Huskers have eight transfers on the roster and could reasonably start five players with no prior Big Ten experience.

Former Wichita State/West Virginia/JUCO wing Teddy Allen has the capability to lead this team in scoring and become a decent Big Ten player. Kobe Webster was a high-volume scorer at Western Illinois. Thorir Thorbjarnarson was productive last season while actually playing for Nebraska.

The questions are endless for team No. 14, but it appears to be on the right track heading into the future.