BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten announces updated 2020 football slate

Earlier this week we learned that the Big Ten will be back on the football field in a little bit more than a month and on Saturday morning we finally saw what the schedule looks like, the league's third schedule of the season. This schedule has eight regular season games with everyone promised for a 9th game, be it the Big Ten Championship Game or a match-up of like seeds playing each other the final weekend of the season.

The schedule makers have a good sense of humor with having Ohio State and Nebraska opening the season against one another. The two fanbases came together during the fight to get the season back and now the two teams will be in that opening slot, with the Cornhuskers coming to visit the Buckeyes in week one.

Ohio State's updated schedule Date Opponent Time/TV Oct. 24th vs. Nebraska TBD/FOX Oct. 31st at Penn State TBD Nov. 7th vs. Rutgers TBD Nov. 14th at Maryland TBD Nov. 21st vs. Indiana TBD Nov. 28th at Illinois TBD Dec. 5th at Michigan State TBD Dec. 12th vs. Michigan 12:00pm/FOX Dec. 19th Big Ten Championship Game TBD/FOX

Ohio State will travel to State College (Pa.) in week two but it won't be a white out, at least in terms of no fans being in the stadium. You have to wonder if the networks will keep this as a night game for traditions and ratings purposes or if it will potentially be a day game. Ohio State then will have the two new members of the league in back-to-back game with Rutgers and Maryland up next. Those two games will be followed up with another home and away stretch of Indiana coming to Columbus and then traveling to Illinois in late November, a stadium that is blustery on its best day. That sets up the final two regular season games of the season with games against the two Michigan schools, Ohio State heading to East Lansing to take on first-year Spartans head coach Mel Tucker on December 5th and then a traditional finale against Michigan on the 12th.