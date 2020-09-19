BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten announces updated 2020 football slate

Big Ten announces updated 2020 football slate
Earlier this week we learned that the Big Ten will be back on the football field in a little bit more than a month and on Saturday morning we finally saw what the schedule looks like, the league's third schedule of the season.
This schedule has eight regular season games with everyone promised for a 9th game, be it the Big Ten Championship Game or a match-up of like seeds playing each other the final weekend of the season.
The schedule makers have a good sense of humor with having Ohio State and Nebraska opening the season against one another. The two fanbases came together during the fight to get the season back and now the two teams will be in that opening slot, with the Cornhuskers coming to visit the Buckeyes in week one.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV
|
Oct. 24th
|
vs. Nebraska
|
TBD/FOX
|
Oct. 31st
|
at Penn State
|
TBD
|
Nov. 7th
|
vs. Rutgers
|
TBD
|
Nov. 14th
|
at Maryland
|
TBD
|
Nov. 21st
|
vs. Indiana
|
TBD
|
Nov. 28th
|
at Illinois
|
TBD
|
Dec. 5th
|
at Michigan State
|
TBD
|
Dec. 12th
|
vs. Michigan
|
12:00pm/FOX
|
Dec. 19th
|
Big Ten Championship Game
|
TBD/FOX
Ohio State will travel to State College (Pa.) in week two but it won't be a white out, at least in terms of no fans being in the stadium. You have to wonder if the networks will keep this as a night game for traditions and ratings purposes or if it will potentially be a day game.
Ohio State then will have the two new members of the league in back-to-back game with Rutgers and Maryland up next.
Those two games will be followed up with another home and away stretch of Indiana coming to Columbus and then traveling to Illinois in late November, a stadium that is blustery on its best day.
That sets up the final two regular season games of the season with games against the two Michigan schools, Ohio State heading to East Lansing to take on first-year Spartans head coach Mel Tucker on December 5th and then a traditional finale against Michigan on the 12th.
Ohio State's first schedule was a 12-game schedule with nine league games and three non-conference games. That schedule was discarded when the conference decided to adopt a 10-game, league-only schedule that saw Purdue added to the slate.
When the league moved to an eight-game schedule, that Purdue game came off the modified schedule as well as the previously schedule Iowa game.
The Buckeyes now know who they are playing and will be able to put the pads on September 30th in preparation for that first game. We will have plenty more on this breaking news as we start breaking down the season.