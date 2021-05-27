Big Ten announces new game time, broadcast info for three Ohio State games

While kickoff times and broadcast information had already been announced for a couple of Ohio State games for the 2021 season, the Big Ten released new details about three of the Buckeyes' forthcoming matchups on Thursday.

Ohio State's season-opening road matchup with Minnesota, scheduled for Sept. 2, will see a nighttime kickoff of 8 p.m., and be broadcast on FOX.

The Buckeyes take on Oregon at noon the following week, as previously announced, and that contest will also take place on FOX, with the network's Big Noon Kickoff show scheduled to be on hand for both of Ohio State's first two games to begin the year.

On Sept. 18, Ohio State will play its second nonconference game against Tulsa at home, with that matchup slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Finally, it was also announced Thursday that Ohio State will play its homecoming game against Minnesota on Oct. 9, a game that will see a noon kickoff between the two programs.

Check out the Buckeyes' full regular season schedule below: