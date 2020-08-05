BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten announces league-wide medical protocols, camp to begin Friday

The Big Ten passed a couple major blockades on the road to its college football season Wednesday, as the conference released 10-game schedules for each of its member schools as well as league-wide medical protocols

With season openers beginning as early as Sept. 3, the establishment of standardized protocols means that preseason camp can begin on time this Friday.

High contact risk sports, including football, will have to test for COVID-19 a minimum of twice a week, and testing will be done through a third-party laboratory in order to promote consistency.

The conference release also said schools may administer additional testing of their own outside of the central Big Ten testing.

Student-athletes, coaches and staff must be tested within three days of competition, and results will be shared with a team’s opponent before the game begins. If there are confirmed cases after competition, that information is required to be shared with the team’s previous opponent so that potential contact can be traced, the release says.

Players and coaches will also be subjected to daily symptom questionnaires before gaining access to team facilities.

Fourteen-day quarantine periods will be in effect for confirmed cases, and close contact or suspected infection situations, without ability to test out of the isolation.

