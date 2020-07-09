BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten announces conference-only football schedule for fall

The Big Ten made the call to nix the nonconference schedule from its college football and other fall sport seasons Thursday, per a statement from the conference.

"If the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated," the statement reads in part.

The statement said "we are also prepared not to play," for the good of the safety of Big Ten student-athletes.

The decision comes on the heels of the Ivy League announcing that none of its conference sports would be played until at least Jan. 1.

The conference announced that summer athletic activities will remain voluntary, and that student-athletes that don't participate due to COVID-19 concerns during the 2020-21 academic year will still keep their scholarships with their respective schools.

Ohio State’s nonconference schedule was slated to include an away matchup with the likely top-10 rated Oregon Ducks, as well as home meetings with Bowling Green and Buffalo.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the statement reads.

Some Division II and Division III programs, like Morehouse College and the Centennial conference, had already suspended their fall sports seasons prior to the Ivy League this week.

The prospects of a spring football season has drawn the ire of college football pundits, as former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said Wednesday that there’s “no chance” programs would play a season in the spring if student-athlete welfare was the No. 1 priority.