Big Ten announces changes to Ohio State's 2022 conference schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's 2022 Big Ten schedule has shifted a bit.

Like the adjustments made prior to 2021, the conference announced a revised Big Ten schedule due to the result of changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buckeyes will play the same nine teams at the same home and away locations, but the dates of the games have been modified for several games in 2022.

Ohio State will have five home games to start the 2022 season — Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers — before its first road game Oct. 8 at Michigan State.

Ohio State will now be off during the university's Autumn Break on Oct. 15, moving its home game against Iowa to Oct. 22, which was previously the off week.

The Buckeyes will then have road games in three out of the next four weeks at Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland, along with a home game against Indiana, before its regular season home finale against Michigan.

Ohio State's non-conference schedule will remain the same.

Here's a look at Ohio State's 2022 schedule.