COLUMBUS, Ohio - After the Big Ten announced the cancelation of all winter and spring competitions through the rest of the academic year and into the summer for some sports, the conference went a step further today by announcing the suspension of all organized team activities until at least April 6.

In order to ensure the safety of its student athletes, the Big Ten conference wanted to use the time to speak with medical experts on how to continue forward with handling the COVID-19 virus. The decision to suspend team activities will be re-evaluated at the April 6 deadline, and this decision will impact all sports, including football.

The conference also prohibited on and off-campus recruiting for the foreseeable future.

While Ohio State should be getting back to spring practices during this time, the Buckeyes will have to wait until the conference decides that organized team activities can resume.

Ohio State announced on Wednesday that the spring game would be cancelled.

BIG TEN STATEMENT:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.