Big performances save Ohio State's senior night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A pair of first-year Buckeyes were able to provide a lift to compliment the scoring output of Kaleb Wesson in order to win home finale.
No. 19 Ohio State (21-9, 11-8) was able grind out a fourth straight win despite shooting 38.6 percent from the field. Thanks to big games from CJ Walker, E.J. Liddell and Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes were able to down No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) in a score of 71-63.
"Players win games, and this was a heck of a win when it didn't always look great for us because we weren't making a lot of shots honestly," Chris Holtmann said. "Lot of that give credit to them, they're a good defensive team."
Down the stretch it was the play of Wesson on the offensive end that made the difference. Wesson would score 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Buckeyes secure the win.
While it was Wesson who dominated down the stretch, it was Liddell who was the difference maker for the Buckeyes against Illinois. The freshman would play big, scoring 17 points and hauling in a career-high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
Walker, who finished last game against Michigan with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds, would continue his productivity against the Illini.
"We tried to move Kofi [Cockburn] around a little bit to make him guard in space a little bit more, because we thought maybe Kaleb could take advantage of that with his shooting, and he did," Holtmann said. "And he made really good reads, and then he had a couple of great finishes through contact."
He would finish the game with 15 points, five assists and six rebounds.
The senior day festivities bled into the game action as senior Danny Hummer, who received the start, was able to score the opening basket of the game. Hummer would finish his opening stint with the one basket, an assist and a steal before being subbed out for Walker.
"It was special," Hummer said on getting the start. "Just being out there my guys was a great opportunity and something I'll remember for a long time."
Despite the storybook beginning, the game would turn sloppy before the first media timeout, as both teams would combine for six fouls and seven turnovers in less than five minutes of action.
The Illini would eventually find their groove in the first half, using a 14-2 run to extend the lead to eight points. Defined by early foul trouble for Luther Muhammad and Kaleb Wesson, who each picked up two fouls in the opening 10 minutes, the Buckeyes scrambled to find an answer for the Illinois offense, which hit on 58.3 percent of its shots to balloon the game to 20-9 in favor of the Illini.
With Wesson in foul trouble and Kyle Young still out with his ankle injury, Liddell was asked to step up in the first half. The freshman would make his mark in his 13 first half minutes, scoring a team-high nine points and hauling in a team-high five rebounds.
The Buckeyes would surge back into the game, tying the contest on an Andre Wesson shot in the post with 6:02 remaining in the first half.
While the Buckeyes came into the game with the second most 3-pointers made in Big Ten conference play, it was Illinois, who came into the game with the least amount of made 3-pointers, that would outscore the Buckeyes 12-3 from behind the arc in the first half.
The first half would largely be defined by the play of sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who would drop 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Dosunmu, who came into the game averaging 16.4 points per game on 48-percent shooting, would finish the game with 21 points.
The Illini would close the half out strong, and they were able to take a score of 37-30 into the locker room.
Thanks to renewed energy on the defensive end, the Buckeyes used a 10-0 run in the early minutes of the second half to reclaim the lead with 15:38 remaining. After starting the game 1-of-11 as a team from the 3-point line, Kaleb Wesson was able to dust the cobwebs off the rim for the Buckeyes with a 3-pointer that shifted the lead back in favor of the Buckeyes. Wesson would finish the game hitting two 3-pointers on four attempts.
Wesson and Walker would team up to score 17 of Ohio State’s first 21 points in the second half in order to tie the game. After tying the game at 51 points, it was a putback dunk from Liddell that would give Ohio State the lead with 9:02 remaining in the half.
The Buckeyes would not look back from that point onward, and thanks to Wesson, Liddell and Walker, the Buckeyes would outscore the Illini 20-12 in the final nine minutes of the game to secure the win.
"We're just playing with a lot of confidence right now," Andre Wesson said. "Just getting back to what we were doing earlier in the season really. Just playing freely, playing more connected defensively, offensively and we're just trying to keep that going."
Ohio State will cap off the regular season on the road at No. 16 Michigan State. The game tip at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.