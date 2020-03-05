COLUMBUS, Ohio – A pair of first-year Buckeyes were able to provide a lift to compliment the scoring output of Kaleb Wesson in order to win home finale. No. 19 Ohio State (21-9, 11-8) was able grind out a fourth straight win despite shooting 38.6 percent from the field. Thanks to big games from CJ Walker, E.J. Liddell and Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes were able to down No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) in a score of 71-63. "Players win games, and this was a heck of a win when it didn't always look great for us because we weren't making a lot of shots honestly," Chris Holtmann said. "Lot of that give credit to them, they're a good defensive team." Down the stretch it was the play of Wesson on the offensive end that made the difference. Wesson would score 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Buckeyes secure the win.

CJ Walker continued his groove against Illinois. (USA Today SI)

While it was Wesson who dominated down the stretch, it was Liddell who was the difference maker for the Buckeyes against Illinois. The freshman would play big, scoring 17 points and hauling in a career-high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

Walker, who finished last game against Michigan with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds, would continue his productivity against the Illini. "We tried to move Kofi [Cockburn] around a little bit to make him guard in space a little bit more, because we thought maybe Kaleb could take advantage of that with his shooting, and he did," Holtmann said. "And he made really good reads, and then he had a couple of great finishes through contact." He would finish the game with 15 points, five assists and six rebounds. The senior day festivities bled into the game action as senior Danny Hummer, who received the start, was able to score the opening basket of the game. Hummer would finish his opening stint with the one basket, an assist and a steal before being subbed out for Walker. "It was special," Hummer said on getting the start. "Just being out there my guys was a great opportunity and something I'll remember for a long time." Despite the storybook beginning, the game would turn sloppy before the first media timeout, as both teams would combine for six fouls and seven turnovers in less than five minutes of action.