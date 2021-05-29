Big number recruiting weekends have been infrequent through the years

"It's obviously, for one month, very overwhelming."

From Ohio State’s Mark Pantoni's lips to God’s ears.

June is going to be an unprecedented month for recruiting across the country and Ohio State is among the leaders when it comes to numbers of official visitors set to descend upon campus over the 30 days that encompass the month of June.

On Friday we learned that Ohio State has approved 51 official visits for the month and while we may not know the identities of a couple of the visitors at this point, we have a pretty good idea of who, when and where this will all be taking place.

It got us to thinking about other big official visit weekends in the past, or at least in the Rivals.com-era, with data that we can easily track as the university is under no obligation to share who is visiting each weekend in an official or unofficial capacity.

Sure, there are going to be some visit weekends that are big because it is the designated weekend by the school for the commits to go through their visit, but that is not what we are trying to get after here.

For example, the Buckeyes will have 17 prospects on campus for the first weekend of June visits, but nine of those players are already committed to the Buckeyes but that still leaves a staggering number of at least eight uncommitted players going through the visit process.

The following week there will be seven uncommitted players and the final weekend of the month will see at least 11.

Now, these numbers can change along the way, a player could pick up an offer early in the month and come back for an official visit later in the month or some players will just drop off the visit list either by committing elsewhere before the visit takes place or Ohio State accepting a commitment from a player at the same position, no longer leaving an open spot for other players at the same position.

So, what does that mean?

But back to the original point, where do these weekends rank against some other large weekends over the past 20 years?

Taking away the designated “commits on campus” weekends, there were still a few major weekends to speak of, and Ohio State did pretty well on some of those periods, and not so much on others.