Younger brother Nick is his own player, but people are seeing a lot of similarities between the two in terms of what they do on the field.

Joey Bosa went with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft to the (then) San Diego Chargers and has been impactful from the moment he signed after a contract dispute, going on to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, even after missing the first four weeks of the regular season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books and Ohio State fans are expecting to see Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa to come off the board early next year in the 2019 draft. Bosa actually has two years of eligibility left but nobody is expecting him to be around for the 2019 season and rather be a three-and-done much like his older brother, Joey.

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson has been right in the middle of the development of both players and has had a front row seat to see what makes each of them tick.

"I think they are different and similar, and there is nothing wrong with that," Johnson said when asked about the Bosa brothers. "They are both from the same genes. Nick is probably not as tall as Joey, but Nick is more dense because he is not as tall."

Johnson added that they each have many of the same qualities, but it is also a case of where Nick will take his game to in his junior season. Joey made the jump; can Johnson get that same kind of improvement out of Nick in 2018?

"Joey made a jump from his sophomore to junior year. He took off," Johnson added. "Now, can Nick make that same improvement going into his junior year?"

An often-asked question about players at this point of their development is 'how high is their ceiling?'. There is plenty of room for Bosa to continue to develop and grow according to his position coach, something that has to be keeping opposing offensive coordinators up at night as well as NFL scouting personnel.

"I think there is still growth," Johnson added. "He is a young player who played as a young player. There is maturity that still has to come as he goes down the road. It would be hard to say that he is where he is going to be. I don't think he is. I think the ceiling is still high for him because he has got so much more he can do."

For those who have not been paying attention, Johnson knows a thing or two about great defensive linemen and has taken part in the development of many great ones between his time at Penn State and now at Ohio State.

Where does Nick fit in with the list?

"You are looking at a really great athlete," Johnson said. "He has great leverage, can bend well, has great balance. To find a guy at that weight who can bend as well as he can bend and has great hand-eye coordination."

Bosa's recognition is something that sets him apart from so many players.

"He has an ability to really attack their weakness," Johnson continued. "That is what Nick does. Every weakness, he is going to attack it. He will attack it until you take it away, then he will go to something else."

The Ohio State defensive front may be tough to stop if Nick is able to put things together in year three the way that Joey did.

"That is the expectation, to make that kind of improvement," Johnson said.