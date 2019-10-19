EVANSTON, Ill. – The Buckeyes continued their domination over the Big Ten on Saturday night with a convincing 52-3 win over Northwestern on a Friday night at Ryan Field.

Justin Fields continued to put up strong numbers with a 18-23 passing night for 194 yards and four touchdowns while Chris Olave led the receivers with 60 yards on five catches and two score and JK Dobbins had 121 yards, led by a 68-yard run that had him pulled down inside the 10-yard-line.

Of course, nobody is going to want to talk about this game long with Wisconsin next up on the schedule. The Badgers should find an easy test against Illinois on Saturday before this top-10 match-up invades Ohio Stadium.

We put the game that was into perspective and talk just a little bit about the next on up as we go to our BIA podcast, Northwestern postgame edition.