COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes had their first true test of the season and passed it after a slow start. Sure, the team was held to less than 20 yards to start the game in the first quarter but then was able to rush for more than 300 yards on one of the nation's most respected defenses and put up 34 points to move to 6-0 on the season.

There will be plenty to go over in the coming days as Ohio State goes into its first open week of the season before a two-game stretch against Northwestern and Wisconsin before the second open date hits.

In some ways, maybe it was a good thing that the Buckeyes were pushed, it may just send a dose of reality that nothing is going to be given just because the Buckeyes show up on the field this season and it certainly is better to be pushed here rather than against Wisconsin or Penn State for the first challenge of the season, against teams that have much more of an offensive pulse.

We talk about the game and much more in Episode 10 of the BIA Podcast.