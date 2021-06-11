BIA LIVE: Wrapping up week two of camps; Going into next OVs

COLUMBUS, Ohio - It has been a busy week on the Ohio State recruiting front as two days of camps were a success at the WHAC, the Buckeyes picked up a big 2022 commit at the start of the week and nine players are heading to Columbus for official visits this upcoming weekend.

It has been a busy week on the Ohio State recruiting front as two days of camps were a success at the WHAC, the Buckeyes picked up a big 2022 commit at the start of the week and nine players are heading to Columbus for official visits this upcoming weekend.

Who was the most impressive camper that we saw this week? There are a lot of guys to choose from with players like Shemar Stewart, Richard Young, Treyaun Webb and Hero Kanu, just to name a few and at risk of missing a few names.

Which players will be on campus this weekend for official visits? We go through the names and where things stand with each of them.

Which players will be on campus this weekend for official visits?