BIA Live Chat: Wrapping up first camps; Here come the official visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio - June is only a couple of days old and there has been plenty going on in terms of the recruiting front with Ohio State's first day of camps in the book, a day that netted five offers, including one in the class of 2022.

We saw some of the nation's top quarterbacks make their way to the WHAC to throw for Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaches, saw a player that will be back in a couple of weeks for his own official visit and a whole lot more as the indoor fields at "The Woody" saw high school football players going through drills on it for the first time in two seasons.

Plus, official visitors should start arriving in Central Ohio right about now as Ohio State's first visit weekend is finally here for the class of 2022. Many players have never seen the Ohio State campus and now the bulk of Ohio State's committed class will be on campus along with more than half-a-dozen top uncommitted prospects.

Join Kevin Noon, Joseph Hastings and Griffin Strom as we wrap up week one of June in this special live edition of the BIA Podcast.