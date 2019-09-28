LINCOLN, Neb. – Everyone wanted to wait until Ohio State played 'someone' before passing judgment on this team. Now that the Buckeyes have made it through Nebraska by virtue of a 48-7 game, have those questions been answered?

The Buckeyes scored points on their first eight drives outside of getting the ball back with 30 seconds at the end of the first half while only punting the ball once.

Ohio State also was able to slow down what appeared to be a high-powered offense for the Huskers and kept NU quarterback Adrian Martinez in check with just 47 passing yards and while the Huskers had 184 rushing yards in the game, much of that came in the second half when the game was already decided.

Now the Buckeyes sit at 5-0 on the season with a pair of road league wins. There is still a long way until the B1G Championship Game in Indy in December, but this team has the look of a team with bigger things on the radar with the College Football Playoff in their sites.

