BIA Ep. 94 - Previewing Minnesota

It is game week for the Buckeyes and we are talking about the week one opponent with someone who follows the team closely. We are joined by Sean Williams as he talked about the 2021 edition of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. What should Buckeyes fans expect out of their first opponent? Can Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim lead the home team to a shocking upset of the Buckeyes or will problems from 2020 stick around and keep the Gophers underground?