BIA Ep. 91 – Quite the run; Stay away Noon

Ohio State Buckeyes Recruiting had a busy week over the past seven days with three major commits including the huge news with JT Tuimoloau, finally ending his recruitment well into overtime after pledging to Ohio State.

Couple that with a pair of ’22 stars with Terrance Brooks and Kojo Antwi and it was a productive run for Ryan Day and staff, but July promises more fireworks and we are here to talk about them.

What is Ohio State getting in its trio of talented players? Who could be on the cusp?

And why should Kevin Noon take more vacations? We will explain that and a whole lot more on your one-stop for all things Buckeyes Recruiting here on the BIA Podcast.

Joseph Hastings joins Kevin Noon here on the Wednesday edition for all the latest from the world of recruiting.