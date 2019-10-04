The Ohio State recruiting effort just picked up some great news with the addition of Jacolbe Cowan and there is plenty to talk about as the class is now up to 23 members and just a few spots. While our Marc Givler is busy on the scene getting all the latest news from Cowan himself, Alex Gleitman and myself took a few minutes to record a BuckeyeGrove Instant Access podcast where we give some quick thoughts on Cowan as a player plus what is going on with the Ohio State recruiting scene here on the eve of one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the season with top names from the classes of 2020 and 2021 all set to be on campus.

Check it out.