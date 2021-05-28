BIA Ep. 85 - The ins-and-outs of June

If you are a regular listener to the BIA Podcast, you know that June is going to be a huge month in terms of determining the future of the Ohio State program. That is not to take anything away from what Ohio State has done thus far in recruiting for the class of 2022 or in any other class. But it we are being honest, there will not be another month on any recruiting calendar that will see more recruits on campus in an official capacity along with camps running concurrently.

RELATED: Official Visit Dates

On Friday, Ohio State made Mark Pantoni and Erin Dunston both available to talk about what this month is going to look like, what it means and a whole lot more. They spoke to the local media for almost 40 minutes and we know you just want to high points here on the BIA Podcast.

PLUS: Ohio State Class of 2022

That is why we have four or five of our favorite quotes and we break down our thoughts on what they mean.

ALSO: Ep. 83 - June Crootin'

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.