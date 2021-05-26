BIA Ep. 84 – Big lines, big goals; Ohio enters NIL realm

A lot happening as we close out the month of May. Early football lines are coming out as the South Point Casino has dropped its games of the year and the Buckeyes are in four of those games and none of those lines are closer than 10 points.

Ohio State is a 13-point favorite over Oregon, Indiana and Michigan and a 12-point favorite over Penn State. Is that right, too much, too little? We talk that and also talk about upcoming series OOC for years to come.

Plus, NIL legislation is in the Ohio senate and it means a lot to schools like Ohio State and across the state. Join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as we wade through these waters.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast