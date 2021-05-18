BIA Ep. 83 - June Crootin'

The biggest month of Ohio State recruiting for this cycle is almost here with the NCAA allowing things to open up come June 1st and Ohio State has some epic recruiting weekends set up for the following several weeks. Commits, targets and just about everybody in the recruiting world will either be on campus or paying attention to what is happening with the Ohio State recruiting front.

That means it is time to do one of our recruiting-only shows to try and put some things into perspective and that means that Joseph Hastings is joining Kevin Noon on the big show to talk mostly about the class of 2022 but also touch upon what is going on with 2023, a class that cannot officially visit but will be just as much in focus for the next several weeks.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast