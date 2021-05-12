BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 82 - Putting on the LBs

BuckeyeGrove Instant Access (BIA) puts the linebackers in focus with a show dedicated 100-percent to the position. We are not asked about any other position going into the 2021 season than the LBs, where Ohio State loses its top four statistical linebackers from 2020.

What is the future of the position and does a promised move to a “bullet” position change what the Buckeyes need and have to accomplish their goals? Who steps up from the current room, a room that is long on talent if short on experience?

Plus, we talk the transfer portal as the rumors have moved off of one name and firmly on to another one as players are moving from one team to another.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast