BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 81 – Spring forward

We have let the dust settle for a couple of weeks since the conclusion of the Ohio State spring practice window for football as Ryan Day’s squad had a chance to go through a full 15-practice regiment for the first time since 2019.

With limited media access, a spring game that employed a ‘thud’ system of tackling and just the general nature of spring practice in general, it is not always easy to come out of March and April knowing what a team is going to be made of come September when the season starts but we have some good ideas and the overriding theme should be that the Buckeyes should be considered a heavy favorite in not only the Big Ten but also for making the four-team College Football Playoff field once again.

Join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as they talk about the spring practice period that was, talk about several key positional groups and give their opinions on what we are not talking about enough now that we are in May.