BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 80- Settling the tab on the draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and double-digit Buckeyes heard their names called including first-rounder Justin Fields. But it was not without its own drama for each and every player as some players slid a little further than expected, some came off the board quicker than expected and the real debate now rages over who had the best draft and who made good and bad decisions.

We are talking about the recently completed draft in this edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast as Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom look back at the seven rounds of action that saw dreams come true for 10 former Buckeyes.

Plus, we are talking about the 2022 draft, and while that is still 350-plus days away, never too soon to start up that hype machine.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast