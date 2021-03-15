BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 78 – Tourney Time

Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball 2021 is in the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the South and will get things started later this week against Oral Roberts. But before we get too deep into tourney talk, let’s wrap up the recently completed Big Ten Tournament that saw the Buckeyes come oh-so-close to cutting down the nets, despite a slow start and finish in the championship game.

In this episode of the BIA Podcast, Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom are talking about the B1G Tourney, as both had the chance firsthand to see what may go down as the best tournament in the history of the conference.

And with the brackets out, we can’t ignore the madness of March, we look at Ohio State’s bracket as well as some of the other Big Ten teams and make our picks for the final four.