BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 77 – Bennett Christian joins the show

In this episode of the BIA podcast, we are joined by Ohio State class of 2022 tight end commit Bennett Christian as we talk about all things recruiting and a whole lot more. The Buckeyes picked up two very talented tight ends in this recruiting class and while there is a ways to go until National Signing Day for the class of 2022, there does not appear to be any second thoughts when it comes to Christian and the Buckeyes.

What made the Buckeyes the choice for this talented player and what is his message to other players considering the Buckeyes? How good does it feel knowing that guys like Quinn Ewers and Caleb Burton are part of the same class? Is there any rivalry with fellow tight end commit Benji Gosnell? We ask all of those questions and a whole lot more.

Plus, the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is getting underway on Wednesday and after we get this show posted, we will be making our way to the Circle City of Indianapolis to take in what may be the best B1G Tourney in the history of the event.

Can the Buckeyes, coming off of a four-game losing streak, get back on the right path and make a run and get into the weekend?

All of that and more.