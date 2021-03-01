BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 76 – Grayes joins the class; Tackling RB/CB

Ohio State Buckeyes Recruiting got some huge news over the weekend with the commitment of '22 Rivals250 wide receiver Kyion Grayes out of Arizona. It was a huge pick up for the Buckeyes as the team now has pledges from two top wide receivers with Grayes and Caleb Burton.

In this edition of the BIA Podcast, Kevin Noon and Joseph Hastings talk about what the Grayes commit means for the team as well as the wide receiver board. Is Ohio State well on its way to become WRU? The commits have been there but over the next couple of years, the on-field results will need to meet that as Ohio State continues to cycle through some top talent at the position.

Additionally, we tackle the recruiting positions of RB and CB as each board continues to constantly evolve.

