BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 75 - CJ Hicks stops by

On this edition of the BIA Podcast, we had the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect, linebacker CJ Hicks stop in to talk about recruiting and a whole lot more with hosts Kevin Noon and Joseph Hastings.

For the Kettering (Ohio) product, Ohio State is something that has been part of his life from day one, but this five-star is making sure that other athletes are well aware of just how special that Ohio State is and is one of the Buckeyes’ best recruiters.

What is next for Hicks the recruiter and what is next for Hicks the football player? We pose both of those questions to the talented defensive star. Who might be next to commit, should Ohio State fans expect a ‘Boom’ in the near future?

Plus, what does the NCAA decision to extend the dead period mean? It is one thing to look at it as a fan or a reporter, but what does it mean to an athlete that is not allowed to either visit schools that he is interested in or in Hicks’ case, the school that he is committed to?

All of that and more as in segment two our Kevin Noon talks about the final few games in the NCAA Basketball regular season as the Buckeyes look to bounce back after a tough loss to TTUN last week.

All of that and more. Be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show.