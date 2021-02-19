BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 74. - Down the stretch

Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball is down to its final four games of the regular season and still has a Big Ten title in its sights after a big win at Penn State. Now Chris Holtmann’s team has three big home games left with Michigan, Iowa and Illinois as well as a road trip to the Breslin Center to take on Michigan State. Does this team have what it takes to navigate that minefield and finish this season on a high and get to the tournament with all of the momentum in the world?

We are talking that as well as the unfortunate decision made by the NCAA to extend the recruiting dead period. We go into why that is such a horrible decision and ultimately hurts the recruits more than anyone else.

All of that and more. Be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show.