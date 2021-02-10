BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 73 – The NFL Draft is brewing

The NFL crowned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers champions just a few short days ago and the NFL calendar is already shifting to some incarnation of the scouting combine as well as pro days and the culminating with the NFL Draft at the end of April.

As with any other NFL Draft, there will be plenty of Ohio State interest with players like Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and others all looking forward to hearing their names called, be it in-person, virtually or some other manner as the NFL continues to move forward.

With so much draft interest around Buckeye Nation, we are bringing in Ryan Roberts, Director of Scouting for NFLDraftBible.com to talk about a handful of Ohio State players who will hear their names called, a couple that opted not to jump into the 2021 draft and a whole lot more.

Plus, we are talking about Ohio State’s former head coach, Urban Meyer, who is now the head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is sitting in a powerful position, not only with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, not only a ton of draft picks, but also more than 77-million dollars in cap space.

